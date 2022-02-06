News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Captain Dhull credits U-19 W Cup success to teamwork

Captain Dhull credits U-19 W Cup success to teamwork

Source: PTI
February 06, 2022 13:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's Yash Dhull celebrates his century during the ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final between India and Australia, at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua

IMAGE: India's Yash Dhull celebrates his century during the ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final against Australia, at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, on February 2, 2022. Photograph: ANI

India skipper Yash Dhull is aware that his life could now change drastically after guiding India to a record fifth Under-19 World Cup title, but the Delhi youngster does not want the fame and adulation disturb his focus on the game.

 

The Indian camp was rattled by multiple COVID-19 cases but Dhull led the side to an unprecedented fifth World Cup title with a four-wicket win over England in the title clash on Saturday.

"I want to play cricket only. The focus will be on the game, the rest of the things will take care of themselves," Dhull said at the post-match press conference when asked about his future plans.

"I will take it match-by-match. Let's see what happens."

The 19-year-old Delhi-born cricketer complemented his deputy and fellow-batter Shaik Rasheed, saying they share a great bond on and off the field.

"Shaik Rasheed is my best friend; we have dinners together. When we were batting together in the final, the thought was to take it deep and then finish it five-seven overs earlier," said Dhull about Rasheed. 

"We were dismissed but Nishant Sindhu played well. In the field, Rasheed kept suggesting me and it helped me to have a free mind. It also gave me confidence that I am making the right decisions."

India's skipper Yash Dhull and teammate Kaushal Tambe celebrate the dismissal of England's Alex Horton during the final.

IMAGE: India's skipper Yash Dhull and teammate Kaushal Tambe, left, celebrate the dismissal of England's Alex Horton during the final. Photograph: ANI

India had earlier won the Under-19 World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018.

Dhull credited the success to team effort, and said it was a proud moment for him and teammates.

"It is a big moment; everyone was supporting. So it is a big moment for us to win the tournament. It is a team effort, backing players is a sign of a good team.

"We kept moving ahead with a positive mindset. Medium pacers have been doing well for us since the Asia Cup, Ravi Kumar gave us a good start and Raj Bawa was exceptional," said Dhull.

The skipper was full of praise for medium pacer Bawa (5/31), who ran through the English middle-order to restrict them to a modest 189.

"Raj Bawa has an important role as an all-rounder. His mindset is really good and he has full confidence in his game. Bawa takes the batter by 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India Beat England for Record Under-19 WC Title
India Beat England for Record Under-19 WC Title
PM Modi hails Under-19 team's 'stellar performance'
PM Modi hails Under-19 team's 'stellar performance'
Have to take team forward from where Virat left: Rohit
Have to take team forward from where Virat left: Rohit
When Lata found an admirer in Pak's brutal dictator
When Lata found an admirer in Pak's brutal dictator
BJP postpones UP manifesto launch after Lata's demise
BJP postpones UP manifesto launch after Lata's demise
Lata Mangeshkar's BEAUTIFUL Life In Pictures
Lata Mangeshkar's BEAUTIFUL Life In Pictures
The Scene Outside Lataji's House
The Scene Outside Lataji's House

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

How India beat the odds and won the U-19 World Cup

How India beat the odds and won the U-19 World Cup

The making of India's U-19 World Cup hero Raj Bawa

The making of India's U-19 World Cup hero Raj Bawa

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances