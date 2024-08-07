"Need to seriously look at plans against spin": Rohit

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma in action for India vs Sri Lanka during the ODI series that the hosts won. Photograph: BCCI / X

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday urged Indian batters to have a ‘serious look' at their individual plans against spin bowling after a 110-run drubbing in the third ODI resulted in first series loss to Sri Lanka in 27 years.

India were shot out for a paltry 138 in 26.1 overs chasing 249 as Sri Lankan spinners once against wrecked havoc, with Dunith Wellalage claiming 5/27 whereas Maheesh Theekshana and Jeffrey Vandersay bagging a couple of wickets.

"I don't think it's a concern, but it's something we need to look at seriously — our individual game plans — and it's something (that) we were definitely put under pressure within this series,” Rohit told the broadcaster when asked about India's struggles against spin.

Rohit said while the series loss is not the ‘end of the world' it leaves the 2023 World Cup finalist with a lot to work on.

"Series loss doesn't mean the end of the world. These guys have been playing very well over the past few years; very consistent. You will lose the odd series,” Rohit said.

"We lost the series and I feel there are a lot of areas we need to look at rather than the positives. We need to go back and look at what we need to do when we come up against conditions like this,” he added.

Rohit, who led India to their second T20 World Cup win a little over a month ago, said it would be a ‘joke' if his side was described being complacent in this series.

India had earlier blanked Sri Lanka 3-0 in T20Is.

"No, it's a joke. When you're playing for India, there's no complacency," Rohit said.

The India captain conceded his side didn't play well enough.

"We didn't play good cricket through the series and that is why we stand here. Throughout, there were a few positives too. How the spinners bowled, some of the batters in the middle as well," he said.

The toss played a crucial role as Sri Lanka tied the first ODI after restricting India and won the second by 32 runs.

"We have to give credit where credit is due. Sri Lanka played better than us. We looked at the conditions and wanted to take pace off the ball, and that's why we went with our combination,” Rohit said.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka admitted he was ‘happy' after leading his under-fire side to a series win over India.

"I'm a happy captain right now and I think the team did all the things well throughout the series. We all knew they were a very strong batting line-up and we just wanted to back our strength, which is spin bowling," he said.

"We are in a really good mood right now, especially our coach (Sanath Jayasuriya). He made a few changes in the team and the boys really enjoyed the team environment.”