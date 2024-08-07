News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Sri Lanka shattered 27-year hoodoo against India

How Sri Lanka shattered 27-year hoodoo against India

August 07, 2024 21:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dunith Wellalage

IMAGE: Dunith Wellalage, previously a thorn in India's side as a batter, turned the tables with a five-wicket haul. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Avishka Fernando scored a superb 96 and Dunith Wellalage took five wickets as Sri Lanka thumped India by 110 runs in Colombo on Wednesday to seal a first bilateral one-day international series win over their south Asian neighbours in 27 years.

Faced with a tricky victory target of 249 to draw level at 1-1, India never built any momentum after losing their two most experienced batsmen in skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they folded for a disappointing 138 in 26.1 overs.

Wellalage had Rohit caught behind for 35 after the Indian skipper went on the attack early on and the spinner then trapped Kohli lbw for 20, with India unable to arrest their slide from there at the R Premadasa Stadium.

 

Avishka Fernando

IMAGE: Avishka Fernando's brilliant 96 and a steady half-century from Kusal Mendis propelled Sri Lanka to a challenging total. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer also fell victim to Wellalage, who finished with figures of 5-27 after getting rid of last man Kuldeep Yadav. Washington Sundar mounted a late fightback for India with a well-made 30 but his effort was in vain.

The opening ODI finished in a dramatic tie, before Sri Lanka secured a 32-run victory in the second game. India had swept the preceding Twenty20 series 3-0 in new head coach Gautam Gambhir's first assignment in the role.

Sri Lanka opted to bat first after winning the toss and made a solid start in their quest to claim a first ODI series triumph over India since 1997 as openers Pathum Nissanka and Fernando strung together an 89-run partnership.

The hosts shrugged off Nissanka's dismissal by Axar for 45 in the 20th over as Fernando and Kusal Mendis continued to build before Riyan Parag snapped their 82-run stand on his ODI debut and triggered a mini collapse.

Parag trapped Fernando lbw just short of his century with one that skidded off the wicket and then removed skipper Charith Asalanka and Wellalage to reduce Sri Lanka to 199-6, but Mendis scored 59 to ensure the team finished with a fighting 248-7.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bangla Cricketer's Home Set On Fire
Bangla Cricketer's Home Set On Fire
Unrest in Bangladesh casts shadow on Pakistan tour
Unrest in Bangladesh casts shadow on Pakistan tour
Fate of Women's T20 World Cup in B'desh uncertain
Fate of Women's T20 World Cup in B'desh uncertain
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 8, 2024
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 8, 2024
Chopra on cusp of history, but tough challenge beckons
Chopra on cusp of history, but tough challenge beckons
PIX: India humiliated as Sri Lanka clinch series
PIX: India humiliated as Sri Lanka clinch series
For God's sake, keep politics out of this: AFI boss
For God's sake, keep politics out of this: AFI boss

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

PIX: India humiliated as Sri Lanka clinch series

PIX: India humiliated as Sri Lanka clinch series

We believe in you: Kohli tells Parag

We believe in you: Kohli tells Parag

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances