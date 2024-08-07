News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » We believe in you: Kohli tells Parag

We believe in you: Kohli tells Parag

Source: PTI
August 07, 2024 18:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli presents Riyan Parag his debut ODI cap in the 3rd match against Sri Lanka, in Colombo, on Wednesday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli presents Riyan Parag his debut ODI cap in the 3rd match against Sri Lanka, in Colombo, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Star India batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday welcomed Riyan Parag into the ODI set-up, saying he has the faith of the selectors, head coach and captain.

Trailing 0-1 in the three-match ODI series, India handed debut to Parag ahead of the third and final match at the R Premadasa Stadium.

"Riyan (Parag), firstly congratulations for getting to play your first game for India," Kohli said while presenting the debutant with his ODI cap in Colombo ahead of the third match against Sri Lanka, on Wednesday.

 

"In today's cricket, we all know apart from performances, people who are responsible for you guys getting selected were watching you and they've seen something special in you.

"Having spoken to GG bhai (head coach Gautam Gambhir), selectors, Rohit (Sharma) and everyone, they see something special in you," added Kohli.

Riyan Parag ahead of his ODI debut on Wednesday

IMAGE: Riyan Parag ahead of his ODI debut on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Kohli said there wouldn't have been a better time for Parag to make his debut with India under pressure to avert a series loss against Sri Lanka.

"You have that ability to be a match-winner for India. I know you have that belief, I've known you for a while now and we all have that belief in you," Kohli said.

"(There is) no better time to step in today, 0-1 down, to start off your international career. With an impactful presence on the field, ball, bat and fielding as well, I wish you all the best. Cap 256, Riyan Parag," he added.

After the first ODI ended in a thrilling tie, India lost the second match by 32 runs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India, Don't Despair: Mahavir Phogat
India, Don't Despair: Mahavir Phogat
Olympics: Vinesh disqualified; India file appeal
Olympics: Vinesh disqualified; India file appeal
Vinesh hospitalised after being disqualified
Vinesh hospitalised after being disqualified
SEE: Manu Bhaker returns to grand welcome in Delhi
SEE: Manu Bhaker returns to grand welcome in Delhi
'She has made India proud': John Abraham praises Manu
'She has made India proud': John Abraham praises Manu
Your salary, last year, was more than Mukesh Ambani's!
Your salary, last year, was more than Mukesh Ambani's!
Saina Nehwal Blames Vinesh Phogat!
Saina Nehwal Blames Vinesh Phogat!

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Saina Nehwal Blames Vinesh Phogat!

Saina Nehwal Blames Vinesh Phogat!

I think it might be sabotage: Vijender

I think it might be sabotage: Vijender

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances