We believe in you: Kohli tells Parag

IMAGE: Virat Kohli presents Riyan Parag his debut ODI cap in the 3rd match against Sri Lanka, in Colombo, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Star India batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday welcomed Riyan Parag into the ODI set-up, saying he has the faith of the selectors, head coach and captain.

Trailing 0-1 in the three-match ODI series, India handed debut to Parag ahead of the third and final match at the R Premadasa Stadium.

"Riyan (Parag), firstly congratulations for getting to play your first game for India," Kohli said while presenting the debutant with his ODI cap in Colombo ahead of the third match against Sri Lanka, on Wednesday.

"In today's cricket, we all know apart from performances, people who are responsible for you guys getting selected were watching you and they've seen something special in you.

"Having spoken to GG bhai (head coach Gautam Gambhir), selectors, Rohit (Sharma) and everyone, they see something special in you," added Kohli.

IMAGE: Riyan Parag ahead of his ODI debut on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Kohli said there wouldn't have been a better time for Parag to make his debut with India under pressure to avert a series loss against Sri Lanka.

"You have that ability to be a match-winner for India. I know you have that belief, I've known you for a while now and we all have that belief in you," Kohli said.

"(There is) no better time to step in today, 0-1 down, to start off your international career. With an impactful presence on the field, ball, bat and fielding as well, I wish you all the best. Cap 256, Riyan Parag," he added.

After the first ODI ended in a thrilling tie, India lost the second match by 32 runs.