Home  » Cricket » 'We knew what was going on': Rahul on Crawley delay

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
July 13, 2025 01:09 IST

KL Rahul

IMAGE: England's Zak Crawley clashes with India's KL Rahul. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

It was a dramatic end to day three of the third Test with opener Zak Crawley using the delaying tactic to ensure England only played one over before stumps but the Indians, let by captain Shubman Gill, were hardly amused.

Speaking after close of play, England bowling consultant Tim Southee and India opener K L Rahul said the heated exchange between the Indian fielders and the home team openers formed the essence of a hard fought day in Test cricket.

 

Speedster Jasprit Bumrah clapped in sarcasm as Crawley seemingly faked pain in his hand after defending the ball from the middle of the bat.

“It's good. always exciting to see both sides animated towards the end. Not sure what they were complaining about when Gill was lying down getting a massage in the middle of the day yesterday. It's obviously part of the game. Near the end of the day, it's an exciting way to finish the day."

Asked about Crawley in jest, South gave a tongue-in-cheek reply.

“Yeah, he (Crawley) will be assessed overnight. hope he'll be alright to carry on tomorrow."

Rahul said Crawley's tactic was understandable considering he is an opener himself.

“What happened at the end is just part of the game now. I understand from an opening batter's point of view. I know exactly what was going on and everyone knows exactly what was going on. But an opening batter will understand completely what happened in the last five minutes,” he said.

Gill too was fired up and his raw emotions reflected on the audio from the stump mic.

“I have seen him fired up but obviously we wanted to bowl two overs. There were six minutes left. Obviously, two overs is a no-brainer that any team will bowl two overs with six minutes to go."

“It's a bit of theatrics at the end. We were all pumped up either way because we know how difficult it is for a batter to come in to bat for two overs when you have been in the field all day. We were hoping we could get a wicket there and a wicket at the end of the day's play would have been perfect for us,” added Rahul.

 

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
