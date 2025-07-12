Just 2 Indians in history have achieved this at Lord's

IMAGE: KL Rahul scored exactly 100 in 177 balls with the help of 13 boundaries. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Stylish opener KL Rahul on Saturday became only the second India batter to score more than one century at the hallowed Lord's, after yesteryear middle-order mainstay Dilip Vengsarkar.

Rahul reached the landmark with a single off Jofra Archer to covers right after the lunch break on the third day of the third Test against England.

However, Rahul was dismissed by off-spinner Shoaib Bashir immediately after getting to the three-figure mark, which was 10th overall in the game's traditional format and ninth away from home.

In all, the Karnataka man scored exactly 100 in 177 balls with the help of 13 boundaries. This was his second hundred of the ongoing five-match rubber after his century in the series opener at Leeds.

During his stay in the middle, Rahul played some lovely drives and flicks, but the standout shot was his backfoot punch square of the wicket off Brydon Carse.

Vengsarkar has three hundreds at Lord's in 1979, 1982 and 1986.

Overall, 10 Indians, including Rahul and Vengsarkar, have managed to make the honours board at Lord's. Vengsarkar is a visiting batter with most hundreds at the iconic venue, which is also known as the Mecca of Cricket.

Rahul's first hundred at the venue had come in 2021, when he scored 129 in India's 151-run win.

The series is locked at 1-1.