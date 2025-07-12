HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PIX: Rahul stays calm, but Pant's exit stuns Lord's

PIX: Rahul stays calm, but Pant's exit stuns Lord's

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
July 12, 2025 17:57 IST

IMAGES from Day 3 of the third Test match, played between England and India at Lord's, London, on Saturday.

KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul anchors the innings with class. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

KL Rahul inched closer to a century as India reached 248 for four at lunch on the third day of the third Test against England at Lord's on Saturday.

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Ben Stokes celebrates with teammates after running out Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

KL Rahul was batting on 98, as Rishabh Pant (74) was run out by Ben Stokes at the stroke of lunch.

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates after reaching his half century. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Resuming the day at 145 for three, overnight batters Rahul and Pant batted beautifully to keep the scoreboard moving at a good clip while reducing the deficit to 139 runs after bowling out England for 387 in their first innings.

Rahul played some lovely drives and flicks, but the standout shot was his backfoot punch square of the wicket off Brydon Carse, even as Pant brought up his fifty with a hooked six over deep fine leg off Ben Stokes.

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant in action. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
