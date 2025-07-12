PIX: Rahul stays calm, but Pant's exit stuns Lord's

IMAGES from Day 3 of the third Test match, played between England and India at Lord's, London, on Saturday.

IMAGE: KL Rahul anchors the innings with class. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

KL Rahul inched closer to a century as India reached 248 for four at lunch on the third day of the third Test against England at Lord's on Saturday.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes celebrates with teammates after running out Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

KL Rahul was batting on 98, as Rishabh Pant (74) was run out by Ben Stokes at the stroke of lunch.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates after reaching his half century. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Resuming the day at 145 for three, overnight batters Rahul and Pant batted beautifully to keep the scoreboard moving at a good clip while reducing the deficit to 139 runs after bowling out England for 387 in their first innings.

Rahul played some lovely drives and flicks, but the standout shot was his backfoot punch square of the wicket off Brydon Carse, even as Pant brought up his fifty with a hooked six over deep fine leg off Ben Stokes.