Home  » Cricket » Bashir rocks India, then walks off injured

Bashir rocks India, then walks off injured

3 Minutes Read
July 12, 2025 21:06 IST

Shoaib Bashir

IMAGE: England's Shoaib Bashir celebrates after taking the wicket of India's KL Rahul. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

A direct throw by Ben Stokes got Rishabh Pant run out and centurion KL Rahul edged Shoaib Bashir's flighted ball to slip as a struggling India reached 316-5 at tea on day three at Lord's on Saturday, 71 behind England's first-innings total of 387.

Spinner Bashir's introduction to complement the pacers bowling from the other end got England the breakthrough after India started well, ending a crucial 141-run partnership between Rahul and Pant that steadied India's innings as they resumed from an overnight score of 145-3.

But Bashir had to leave the ground when he injured a finger on his non-bowling left hand while trying to stop Ravindra Jadeja's shot down the wicket on his own bowling.

The five-match series remains tied as both sides look to go 2-1 up with a win in the third Test.

 

Left-handed batter Pant, who scored twin centuries in the first of the five-test series, battled through an injury on a finger on his left hand as he hooked England captain Stokes for six to bring up his fifty.

The 27-year-old hit Bashir for a six down the ground shortly before an awkward hook on Stokes almost got him caught near the fine leg boundary, where a diving Zak Crawley did well to lob the ball back inside the boundary, preventing a six.

But Pant was run out for 74 in the next over, trying to take a quick single as he loosely played Bashir towards cover point, where Stokes made a quick turn to hit the stumps on the non-striker's end with a swift, direct throw.

Opener Rahul reached his second century of the series soon after lunch but fell to Bashir on the very next ball for 100, leaving India on shaky ground at 254-5 under a warm London sun.

Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy, new to the crease, looked unsteady as England's bowlers piled on the pressure. Mix-ups between the batters put Reddy at risk of getting run out on two occasions but Ollie Pope's direct throws missed the target both times.

However, the persistent pair settled in as England returned to using two pacers soon after Bashir's injury, and held on until tea, adding 62 runs to their unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership, with Jadeja at 40 and Reddy contributing 25.

 

 

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

