HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gill channels inner Kohli as tempers flare at Lord's

Gill channels inner Kohli as tempers flare at Lord's

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 13, 2025 00:47 IST

x

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill in fiery exchange with Zak Crawley on Day 3 at Lord’s. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

High drama unfolded at Lord’s as Day 3 of the third Test between India and England ended with tempers flaring and Shubman Gill front and centre of a fiery on-field confrontation.

With just minutes left in the day and the match delicately poised, Gill clashed with England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, accusing them of deliberately wasting time.

Shubman Gill

What followed was a tense exchange, animated gestures, sarcastic applause — and a throwback to the kind of fire Virat Kohli often brought to the game.

After India were bowled out for 387 — matching England's first-innings total — the hosts came out to bat with only a few minutes remaining in the day. But their apparent reluctance to face a full over irked the Indian players, with Crawley and Duckett seemingly intent on running down the clock. Jasprit Bumrah had the ball, and tensions soared almost immediately.

 

Crawley repeatedly stepped away just as Bumrah was about to deliver, drawing visible frustration from the bowler and the Indian slip cordon. Gill, fielding in the slips, didn’t hold back. He stormed towards the batter, making a sharp hand gesture and reportedly telling Crawley, ‘Grow some f****** b****.’

Shubman Gill

The mind games continued. Crawley took a blow on the glove and called for the physio, prompting Gill to throw up an exaggerated ‘X’ gesture in mockery.

Moments later, the Indian players broke into sarcastic applause as the England opener received attention. The standoff only grew more intense as Crawley and Gill exchanged words, with Duckett joining in briefly before play resumed.

On the final delivery of the day, Bumrah delivered a vicious rising ball, but England survived to stumps at 2 for no loss — holding a slender two-run lead on a pitch showing signs of variable bounce and turn.
Former England captain Michael Atherton, speaking on Sky Sports, revelled in the end-of-day drama.

‘It felt like five minutes where I wouldn't mind being out there! It was brilliant drama, great theatre. Harry Brook was laughing his head off on the England balcony when we looked up,’ said Atherton.

‘There was a bit of chit-chat, but I didn't mind that. It was a red-blooded contest, and you have to give players a bit of leeway. I loved watching it. I thought it was a fantastic end to a nip-and-tuck day.’

Shubman Gill

The confrontation drew comparisons with Virat Kohli’s combative captaincy, with fans online calling Gill a ‘rue student of Kohli’ for standing up aggressively in a crunch moment.

With two evenly matched teams, high stakes, and emotions running hot, the Lord’s Test is now perfectly poised for a fiery finish. Expect more sparks on Day 4.

Team India players

Team India players

Team India players

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Day 3 PIX: India rally with Rahul ton, but England...
Day 3 PIX: India rally with Rahul ton, but England...
PIX: Rahul ton puts 3rd Test on knife-edge!
PIX: Rahul ton puts 3rd Test on knife-edge!
Just 2 Indians in history have achieved this at Lord's
Just 2 Indians in history have achieved this at Lord's
Pant outshines Dhoni, Rohit in record-breaking knock
Pant outshines Dhoni, Rohit in record-breaking knock
Pant's run-out shocker sparks fan fury online
Pant's run-out shocker sparks fan fury online

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 More Detectives You'll Never Forget

webstory image 2

Samsung Unveils OLED Monitor Range

webstory image 3

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

VIDEOS

AAIB's preliminary report description inside plane's cockpit, by Umang Jani2:59

AAIB's preliminary report description inside plane's...

Air India Crash: Families of AI-171 victims demand deeper probe post AAIB report5:40

Air India Crash: Families of AI-171 victims demand deeper...

Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in parts of Lucknow1:33

Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in parts of Lucknow

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD