Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'We didn't take our chances'

'We didn't take our chances'

Source: ANI
August 21, 2023 13:31 IST
Andrew Balbirnie

IMAGE: Andrew Balbirnie played an outstanding knock of 72 runs off 51 balls, with 5 fours and 4 sixes but it was not enough as Ireland were 33 runs short of the target. Photograph: Cricket Ireland/Twitter

Ireland captain Paul Stirling said that they had positives in second the T20I match against India, however, the right-handed batter is hopeful of avoiding a clean sweep in the third and last game of the series.

India clinched three-match T20I series against Ireland with an impressive 33-run victory in the second game. With the victory, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The Ireland captain also stated that the Indian batters were difficult to bowl in the match.

 

"We had chances. We didn't quite take it. We had positives for the entire 40 overs. I think we just let them get away in the last few overs. Their batters got going and were difficult to bowl to. We have areas to work on. We can turn it around and hopefully get a win," Paul Stirling said in a post-match presentation.

Ireland batter Andrew Balbirnie believes that his team is capable of challenging India after losing the three-match T20I series with a game to spare.

Chasing the target, Andrew Balbirnie fought alone and received no support from the other batters, limiting the home side to 152/8 in their 20 overs and losing the critical game.

"They are a highly skilled bowling unit. Kind of disappointed. We are playing good cricket. Hopefully can put on a better show in the last game," Andrew Balbirnie said in a post-match presentation.

He said that they need to play slightly better to defeat India in the third T20I. Balbirnie played an outstanding knock of 72 runs off 51 balls, with 5 fours and 4 sixes.

"Hopefully, we can get over the line on Wednesday (3rd T20I). We feel we can beat them if we play better," he added.

