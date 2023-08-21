News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Does Rinku Singh listen to the captain?

Does Rinku Singh listen to the captain?

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 21, 2023 00:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rinku Singh

IMAGE: Captain Jasprit Bumrah presented debutant Rinku Singh with his maiden India cap. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

After India’s 33 run victory over Ireland in the second T20I in Dublin on Sunday, the spotlight shone on Rinku, the undisputed Player of the Match.

After years of relentless dedication and hard work, his perseverance finally bore fruit as he played a pivotal role in his team's victory.

 

Rinku's performance not only showcased his cricketing prowess but also reflected the unwavering determination that had fuelled his journey.

"I am feeling very good. I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm," he said.

When his captain and the post-match presentation ceremony translator Bumrah asked indulgently "Captain ki baat sunta hai (Do you listen to your captain?),” Rinku's smile was a disarming one.

"I listen to the captain (smiles). I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have borne fruition. I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'After those 5 sixes life changed a lot'
'After those 5 sixes life changed a lot'
What Rinku Singh said on playing for Team India...
What Rinku Singh said on playing for Team India...
IPL 2023: Hard work paid off: Rinku Singh
IPL 2023: Hard work paid off: Rinku Singh
Records shattered, dreams realised at athletics Worlds
Records shattered, dreams realised at athletics Worlds
EPL PIX: Villa hit back with big win over Everton
EPL PIX: Villa hit back with big win over Everton
Bumrah reveals secret to India's victory in Ireland
Bumrah reveals secret to India's victory in Ireland
Women's World Cup: Who won Golden Boot, Golden Glove?
Women's World Cup: Who won Golden Boot, Golden Glove?

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

My mother borrowed money to keep me going: Rinku

My mother borrowed money to keep me going: Rinku

What's on Rinku Singh's checklist?

What's on Rinku Singh's checklist?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances