Does Rinku Singh listen to the captain?

IMAGE: Captain Jasprit Bumrah presented debutant Rinku Singh with his maiden India cap. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

After India’s 33 run victory over Ireland in the second T20I in Dublin on Sunday, the spotlight shone on Rinku, the undisputed Player of the Match.

After years of relentless dedication and hard work, his perseverance finally bore fruit as he played a pivotal role in his team's victory.

Rinku's performance not only showcased his cricketing prowess but also reflected the unwavering determination that had fuelled his journey.

"I am feeling very good. I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm," he said.

When his captain and the post-match presentation ceremony translator Bumrah asked indulgently "Captain ki baat sunta hai (Do you listen to your captain?),” Rinku's smile was a disarming one.

"I listen to the captain (smiles). I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have borne fruition. I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game," he said.