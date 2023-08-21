News
'He is too good'

By Rediff Cricket
August 21, 2023 09:54 IST
With figures of 2 for 15 in the 2nd T20I against Ireland on Sunday, Jasprit Bumrah surpassed Hardik Pandya to become 3rd highest wicket taker for India in men's T20Is.

IMAGE: With figures of 2 for 15 in the 2nd T20I against Ireland on Sunday, Jasprit Bumrah surpassed Hardik Pandya to become 3rd highest wicket taker for India in men's T20Is. Photograph: Twitter

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continued to impress in his first international series in 11 months as he produced yet another stellar display in the second T20 International against Ireland, helping his side seal the series with a match to spare.

Bumrah missed the T20 World Cup last year and the World Test Championship final in June with a back injury, but is set to lead India's pace attack in the 50-overs home World Cup in October-November.

 

The crafty right-arm seamer, captaining a second-string India team, claimed 2-24 in Friday's opener and followed it with 15-2 on Sunday when he did not concede a single boundary in his tidy four overs.

He bowled a wicket-maiden in the final over of the match and sealed the match with the figures of 2/15.

With that, he surpassed Hardik Pandya to become 3rd highest wicket taker for India in men's T20Is.

"Feeling good, today I could run in and bowl a little faster," Bumrah said after their 33-run victory in Dublin.

"If you play with the baggage of expectation, you are going to be under pressure. You have to keep those expectations aside."

"Happy to be back and couldn't have asked for anything more."

Bumrah's stellar showing in his comeback earned him a shoutout from cricket pundit and former India opener Wasim Jaffer.

'Gave just 1 run in the 19th over in the first game. Bowled a wicket maiden 20th over today! He's too good #IREvIND,' Jaffer tweeted with a clappinng emoji.

The third and final match is scheduled at the same venue on Wednesday.

 

 

