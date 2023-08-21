Bumrah reveals secret to India's victory in Ireland

If you play with baggage of expectation, you are under pressure: Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah put up a solid show on his comeback from injury. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah is very happy that the younger crop of players in the national team are not carrying the excess baggage of expectations which could be a hindrance towards fulfilling their true potential.

Bumrah on Sunday earned his first series victory as skipper with a young team that comfortably beat Ireland by 33 runs in the second T20 International with Rinku Singh announcing his arrival in 'Blue' with a belligerent 21-ball-38.

"It is very pleasing. It is tough to pick an XI. It's a great headache to have. Everyone is eager. Everyone is confident. All of us wanted to play for India," Bumrah said at the presentation ceremony after his team's win in the second game.

"Eventually, everyone has to work their way up. If you play with a baggage of expectation, you are under pressure. You have to keep those expectations aside. You are not doing yourself 100 percent justice if you are playing with so many expectations," he added.