WC T20: In-form India finish top of group

IMAGE: India advanced as Group A toppers with seven points. Photograph: BCCI / X



Rain washed out India's final group stage match against Canada, but the Men in Blue head to the Caribbean brimming with confidence after a dominant performance.

India topped Group A with seven points, thanks in large part to their potent pace attack. Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Siraj combined for a whopping 20 wickets. The helpful drop-in pitches at the Nassau County Stadium undoubtedly aided their performance, but their technical skill and ability to exploit the conditions were also on display.

Arshdeep Singh was particularly impressive, deceiving batters with his in-swinging deliveries. His dismissals of Shayan Jahangir and Andries Gous showcased his ability to take wickets on any surface.

IMAGE: After struggling in the IPL, Rohit, Surya found form in World Cup and aim to keep it going. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's batting also showed positive signs.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, who had underwhelming IPL seasons,

However, a major concern for India is the lack of match time for their spinners. Except for Axar Patel, who took three wickets in six overs, the other spinners - Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal - haven't bowled a single competitive delivery in the tournament. This lack of practice could prove challenging on pitches in the West Indies that are expected to favor spin bowling.

IMAGE: The spinners, except Axar Patel to a certain extent, hardly got any game time in the group matches. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's adaptability and ability to handle pressure have been hallmarks of their recent success.

They will need to summon those qualities once again as they enter the Super Eight stage in the Caribbean.