Pakistan cricketers face pay cuts after T20 WC flop

PCB to review player contracts

IMAGE: The Babar Azam-led side had put up sub par performances in the Asia Cup and World Cup (50 overs) last year as well. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan cricketers face the risk of having their central contracts reviewed and their salaries potentially reduced by the PCB following their early exit from the T20 World Cup.

Defeats to minnows USA and arch-rivals India cost Pakistan dearly as they were knocked out of the tournament on Friday, failing to even reach the Super Eight stage.

A reliable source in the board said that some officials and former players had advised PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to reassess the central contracts given to the players during his predecessor Zaka Ashraf's tenure.

"There could be a reassessment of the central contracts and the players could find their salaries, fees being cut if the Chairman decides to react strongly to the team's recent woeful performances,” the source said.

The Babar Azam-led side had put up sub par performances in the Asia Cup and World Cup (50 overs) last year as well.

"Nothing is final as yet but yes this strong measure has been discussed within the board with the Chairman," the source added.

Last year, Ashraf had announced significant increase in player earnings, as well as a fixed share of revenue from the PCB's earnings from the ICC.

Naqvi himself had announced before the World Cup in USA and West Indies that each player would get a bonus payment of USD 100,000 if they win the tournament.

PCB to enforce two-NOCs policy strictly after T20 World Cup flop show

Pakistan Cricket Board will enforce its two-NOCs policy for T20 leagues strictly following the national team's embarrassing performance and first-round exit in the T20 World Cup in Americas.

Pakistan's elimination was confirmed on Friday when USA joined arch-rivals India as the second team from Group A in the Super Eight round, following a washout at Lauderhill in Florida.

All players, who sign central and domestic contracts in Pakistan cricket, have to adhere to a clause which states that a player can only be issued a NOC for a maximum of two overseas leagues besides playing in the Pakistan Super League in a year.

The board has yet not issued any NOCs to youngsters Azam Khan and Saim Ayub to play in the Caribbean Premier League even though both were retained by their respective teams for this season.

Both Azam and Saim are part of Pakistan's World Cup squad.

“The other players have also been given a clear message that the two NOC's rule applies to both centrally and domestic contracted players and the board also reserves the right to turn down any NOC request from any player,” an official source in the board said.

The board also holds the right to refuse any NOC if it feels the player's workload and fitness is at stake and he is required to play at home.

The source said that recently in the case of Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir, who signed a contract for the Vitality Blast and The Hundred in England, was told he has already played his quota of two leagues this year.

“Mir took the argument that since he was free of any international commitments and there was no domestic event he should be allowed to play in England, he was told in clear terms this is not for him but for the board to decide,” the source said.

The board has also recently made it clear to all other cricket boards and their franchises organising their T20 leagues that until a player (s) is able to produce a PCB-issued NOC, they would be signing him at their own risk.