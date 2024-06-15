News
Veteran Boult has played his last T20 World Cup

June 15, 2024 15:09 IST
Bouly

IMAGE: Boult has played in four editions of the T20 World Cup since 2014 and represented New Zealand at finals in all three forms of the game. Photograph: X

New Zealand's Trent Boult has said he will not play in the 2026 T20 World Cup after the Black Caps' exit from the current edition in the West Indies and the United States was confirmed on Friday.

Boult and his team mates had already been eliminated before their nine-wicket win over Uganda, and the 34-year-old revealed he will not return to the competition.

"Speaking on behalf of myself, this will be my last T20 World Cup," he said. "That's all I'm going to say."

 

Boult has played in four editions of the T20 World Cup since 2014 and represented New Zealand at finals in all three forms of the game.

Defeats against Afghanistan and the West Indies meant the Black Caps were already out of the competition ahead of their meeting with the Ugandans, but Boult is confident New Zealand will remain among the game's elite.

It is "a disappointing position to be in, but any time you get to represent the country, it's a proud moment and I thought the boys put on a great performance this afternoon", he said.

"There's a lot of pride in the dressing room and in playing for the country, we've had some great records across however many years.

"Unfortunately we've been off the ball the last couple of weeks and that's what it takes to not qualify.

"It's unfortunate, but there's still some tremendous talent inside that dressing room and coming through the ranks in New Zealand cricket, so we're a proud nation and we'll continue to go that way."

Bowlers have had a successful run in the tournament at the expense of batters' misery on tough wickets in the T20 World Cup, which has had just one 200 plus score thus far. Boult has made the call for restoration of the balance.

"Yeah, it's been a challenge, there's no doubt about it. There's been some very low scores. I've played cricket all around the world recently and you come up with a lot of different conditions.

"It's always a challenge in adapting to conditions, but I think the balance has been far too much on the bowler's side, but they just haven't been very good wickets. It's been a good challenge for bat and ball but it's interesting to see in a world tournament."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com