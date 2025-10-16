Watson: Kohli, Rohit face new test as one-format players

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
October 16, 2025 13:20 IST

'It might take a little time to find the right preparation rhythm to face the best bowlers in the world.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back on the cricket field after 224 days when they play the opening ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday, October 19. Photograph: BCCI

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson reckons it would be challenging for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to extend their exemplary run in ODI cricket now that they play only one format.

The modern game is dominated by T20s while India also play a lot of Test cricket, leaving little room for the ODI format. Having retired from T20s and Tests, Rohit and Kohli's first assignment since the Champions Trophy in February-March will be the upcoming Australia series, starting on October 19.

 

It is tough for a player to remain razor sharp being a one format cricketer, a case in point is former India opener Shikhar Dhawan who could not keep his place in the ODI side soon after captaining the side.

"For Virat and Rohit, it's going to be a challenge playing just one format of international cricket. Getting their skills sharp again to face the best bowlers will take some adjustment.

"But you can never rule out champions and Virat and Rohit are exactly that. It may take a bit of time for them to find the right preparation, but once they do, they'll be ready to go when they take on Australia," Watson told Jio Star.

India play Australia in a three match ODI series beginning on October 19. The focus is expectedly on Rohit and Kohli, who could be playing for the last time in Australia.

"It might take a little time to find the right preparation rhythm to face the best bowlers in the world. But these two are as good as one-day batters get. It won't take them long to find the right formula and get back to their best; their class and consistency are second to none," said Watson.

India have been unbeaten in the ODI format this year but Watson reckons Australia can end their winning run.

"You can see the brand of cricket they're playing now; it's fearless and expressive, unlocking their full potential. There's no surprise they've been so dominant this year.

"Do I think Australia can break that unbeaten record? Yes, but they'll have to be at their very best because India is playing incredibly well. It's going to be a great series to watch."

