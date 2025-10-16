HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kohli's Post Sparks Buzz Ahead Of Aus Series

October 16, 2025 11:51 IST

Virat Kohli has over 1,327 runs in ODIs played in Australia

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has over 1,327 runs in ODIs played in Australia. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram
 

Virat Kohli, along with his India team-mates, touched down in Perth on Thursday.

The talismanic batter is ready to light up Australia in the coming ODI series starting on Sunday.

Fans await with bated breath as Kohli will take the field for the first time since India's Champions Trophy win in March.

Days before the ODI series, Kohli tweeted on Thursday, 'The only time you truly fail is when you decide to give up.'

With the 36 year old having very little match prep ahead of the three match series, it will be interesting to see how he goes in Australia, where he has scored 1,327 runs at an impressive average of 51.03 (five centuries and six half-centuries).

Kohli will want to prove he still has a lot of gas in the tank, given questions over his selection for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

