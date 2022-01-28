Watch Out Windies! Rohit Is Ready

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh chill at home. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma looks relaxed as he gears up for a return to cricket.

A fully fit Rohit is ready to take over the captaincy for India's home series against the West Indies after a hamstring injury ruled him out of the South Africa tour.

India will take on the West Indies in a six-match white-ball series, starting February 6 with the three ODIs in Ahmedabad followed by three T20Is in Kolkata.

'My home,' Rohit captioned the picture on Instagram with wife Ritika Sajdeh as the couple spent a relaxed winter evening at their Mumbai home.

Rohit may also take over the Indian Test captaincy after Virat Kohli gave up the role following India's defeat in the Test series in South Africa.