IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh married Hazel Keech in Chandigarh in 2016. Photograph: Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech were blessed with a baby on Tuesday.

"To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy," Yuvraj and Hazel said in a statement on Instagram.

"We thank god for this blessing and wish to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world."



"Love, Hazel and Yuvraj."