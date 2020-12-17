News
Watch out for Giant Green in D/N Test!

Watch out for Giant Green in D/N Test!

By Rediff Cricket
December 17, 2020 10:32 IST
Scorecard

Cameron Green receives his Baggy Green Cap from Pat Cummins on Day 1 of the first Test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

IMAGE: Cameron Green receives his Baggy Green cap from Pat Cummins on Day 1 of the first Test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
 

Australia's rookie all-rounder Cameron Green made his Test debut as India won the toss and elected to bat in the first day/night pink ball match between the two cricket heavyweights, at the Adelaide Oval, on Thursday.

The 6'7" seam-bowling all-rounder's inclusion in Australia's line-up was expected after his impressive hundred in the first warm-up game against India A.

Green scored an unbeaten 125 for Australia A, studded with 12 fours and a six.

Cameron Green celebrates after receiving his Baggy Green Cap

IMAGE: Green celebrates after receiving his Baggy Green cap. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Along with the fine innings, Green also dismissed Indian Openers Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw in the second innings of the practice game.

Australia cricket legend Alan Border believes Green will be the player to watch out for in the series.

'For Australia, Cameroon Green, he is a really good young cricketer. He is someone to watch. He is big tall lad and his batting is really good, gives the ball good whack and he's got great technique,' Border said.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Australia: Tim Paine (captain and wicket-keeper), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travid Head, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

