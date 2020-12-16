News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tendulkar says India can win without Kohli, Rohit, but...

Tendulkar says India can win without Kohli, Rohit, but...

December 16, 2020 18:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'If you look at Australia's batting line-up, it is far better than last time.'

Rohit Sharma is set to miss the first two Tests

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is set to miss the first two Tests. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar is confident India have the batting depth and talent to overcome the absences of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in their four-Test series against Australia.

Skipper Virat Kohli will fly home after this week's series opener in Adelaide for the birth of his first child and injured opening batsman Rohit will miss at least the first two Tests.

However, Tendulkar told Reuters that India still have enough runs in the side to compensate and deliver a second successive series victory in Australia following their maiden triumph in 2018.

 

"Our batting has enough depth," the 47-year-old, who remains the most prolific run-scorer in Tests, said by telephone late on Tuesday.

"Rohit wasn't there in New Zealand also, it's not the first time that we are travelling without Rohit.

"Nothing is guaranteed ... sometimes players get injured and are ruled out of a tournament or an entire series. One has to be prepared to play without whoever that individual is.

"Eventually it is about the team, not about individuals."

Tendulkar expects batting to decide the series and said building partnerships would be crucial for both sides as their bowling strengths are evenly matched.

In 2018, India defeated an Australia side without Steve Smith and David Warner, who were serving bans from a ball-tampering scandal, and Tendulkar said their return, plus the emergence of Marnus Labuschagne, would made this series more difficult for the tourists.

"If you look at Australia's batting line-up, it is far better than last time," he added.

"They have more experience. Last time the experience element was missing, it was evident."

Another concern for Tendulkar is that the series opens with the day-night match in Adelaide from Thursday, India's first Test since February and only their second ever under the lights.

"The last Test should have been the pink ball match so that gradual transition is there," he said.

"We haven't played Test cricket for 10 months and now the first Test match that we will play will be with pink ball. Ideally players would have found a normal Test match an easier transition maybe."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
I am representation of new India: Virat Kohli
I am representation of new India: Virat Kohli
Rahane will do a tremendous job in my absence: Kohli
Rahane will do a tremendous job in my absence: Kohli
Kohli finds sledging pointless; Paine won't step back
Kohli finds sledging pointless; Paine won't step back
'Farmers' stir can end in 5 minutes if...': Raut
'Farmers' stir can end in 5 minutes if...': Raut
'Trust between India & China evaporated after Galwan'
'Trust between India & China evaporated after Galwan'
Desecration of Gandhi statue appalling: WH press secy
Desecration of Gandhi statue appalling: WH press secy
It had me in a trance: Kohli on his favourite knock
It had me in a trance: Kohli on his favourite knock

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Kohli's captaincy still work in progress

Kohli's captaincy still work in progress

'Rahane, the glue that held team together last time'

'Rahane, the glue that held team together last time'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use