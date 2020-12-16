Sachin backs Rahane to step smoothly into captain's role

December 16, 2020 18:40 IST

'Having interacted with Ajinkya Rahane, I know he has a very smart brain and he is balanced.'

IMAGE: 'India coach Ravi Shastri with Ajinkya Rahane in the nets. 'Rahane is a composed, balanced guy. He's aggressive but he's in control.' Photograph: Ajinkya Rahane/Twitter

Ajinkya Rahane is blessed with a "smart brain" and should be able lead India well against Australia in the three Tests with his controlled aggression, says iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar, who captained India in 25 Tests before standing down to focus on his batting, backed fellow Mumbai cricketer Rahane to successfully step into Kohli's shoes as skipper for the last three Tests.

"I've seen Ajinkya lead earlier. He's quite a calm, composed guy, balanced guy. He's aggressive but he's in control," he said.

"I've seen him closely, he's someone who wants to learn, who wants to grasp as many things as possible. I find him a very sincere, hardworking player."

"This is going to be slightly different. Having interacted with Ajinkya Rahane, I know he has a very smart brain and he is balanced," Tendulkar told YouTube channel Sports Today on the eve of the first Test.

"He takes nothing for granted, and if you're working hard, if you're sincere and honest in your preparation, the result will invariably follow," Tendulkar said during an online interaction.