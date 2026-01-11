HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Washington's injury update: Will he play the next ODI?

Washington's injury update: Will he play the next ODI?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 11, 2026 23:09 IST

Washington Sundar

IMAGE: Washington Sundar walked off midway through the New Zealand innings and did not return to field. Photograph: BCCI

India all-rounder Washington Sundar suffered an injury scare and will undergo a scan after picking up a side strain during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who bowled five overs for 27 runs, walked off midway through the New Zealand innings and did not return to field. Despite the discomfort, he later came out to bat at No. 8 and played a key role in India's successful run chase for a four-wicket win.

“Washington Sundar has a side strain and will go for a scan after the match,” India captain Shubman Gill said at the post-match presentation.

 

Washington scored seven not out and added an unbeaten 27-run stand off 16 balls with KL Rahul (29 not out) as India chased down the target, finishing on 306 for six in 49 overs.

Rahul saif he was unaware of the severity of Washington's injury during the partnership.

“I didn't know he couldn't run. I knew he had some discomfort in the first innings but wasn't aware of the extent,” Rahul said. “He was striking the ball really well,” he said.

“When he came in, we were already scoring at about a run-a-ball, so there was no need to take risks. There wasn't much pressure on him. He rotated the strike and did his job.”

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
