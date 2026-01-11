HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
1st ODI: Mitchell counters India to lift NZ to 300

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
January 11, 2026 17:46 IST

IMAGES from the first ODI played between India and New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday

Daryl Mitchell

IMAGE: Daryl Mitchell celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Indian bowlers, especially pacers Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj, bowled probing line and length but Daryl Mitchell struck a fine counter-attaching half-century to guide New Zealand to 300 for 8 in the first One-day International in Vadodara on Sunday.

 

Harshit Rana

IMAGE: Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of Henry Nicholls. Photograph: BCCI

Harshit (2/65) got rid of openers Devon Conway (56 of 67 balls) and Henry Nicholls (62 off 69 balls) in quick succession to break a 117-run partnership at the top, which had started looking threatening.

Devon Conway

IMAGE: Devon Conway cleaned up by Harshit Rana .Photograph: BCCI

Siraj (2/40) accounted for the dangerous Will Young (12) and late-order batter Zak Foulkes (1), but Kiwi stalwart Mitchell played an innings of substance, scoring 84 off 71 balls, studded with five boundaries and three sixes.

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Will Young. Photograph: BCCI

He shared small but useful partnerships with Mitchell Hay, skipper Michael Bracewell and newcomer Kristian Clarke to give the visitors a sizeable total.

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Glenn Phillips. Photograph: BCCI

Mitchell was finally dismissed by Prasidh Krishna (2/60), who also had two wickets to show for his efforts.

Prasidh Krishna

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of Mitchell Hay. Photograph: BCCI
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
