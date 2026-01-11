HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kohli, Rohit's Unique Felicitation Goes Viral

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
January 11, 2026 19:07 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma honoured at Kotambi Stadium. Photograph: BCCI

Indian cricket greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were felicitated by the Baroda Cricket Association during the first ODI against New Zealand at the Kotambi Stadium on Sunday, in what turned into one of the most talked-about moments of the match.

With the venue hosting its first-ever men’s ODI, the organisers chose a unique way to honour the two modern-day legends. At the mid-innings break, Kohli and Rohit were presented with flower bouquets in the presence of ICC president Jay Shah and BCCI chief Mithun Manhas.

Virat Kohli

What caught everyone’s attention, however, was the manner of the presentation. The Baroda Cricket Association had set up a huge bat featuring life-size cut-outs of Kohli and Rohit, from which the two batters emerged when their names were announced. The sequence instantly drew laughter from the crowd and set social media buzzing.

 

Fans were quick to dub it an ‘unboxing ceremony’, a joke that Kohli and Rohit themselves seemed to enjoy. Both players were seen laughing as they stepped out, accepted the bouquets, and signed their life-sized images for the cameras.

The India–New Zealand match marked Kotambi Stadium’s first men’s 50-over international.

Virat Kohli

While Kotambi does not host international matches often, the organisers appeared keen to make the most of the opportunity by paying tribute to two batters who have redefined ODI cricket over the past decade and a half.

REDIFF CRICKET
South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

