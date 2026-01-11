HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kohli Smashes Tendulkar Record, Rewrites History

Kohli Smashes Tendulkar Record, Rewrites History

January 11, 2026 19:51 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli: Fastest to 28,000 International runs. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli once again etched his name deeper into cricketing history, becoming the fastest player to reach 28,000 international runs during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday.

Kohli achieved the landmark in his 624th international innings, eclipsing the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who had reached the mark in 644 innings. In the process, Kohli also overtook Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket history, moving to 28,017* runs -- now only behind Tendulkar’s towering tally of 34,357.

 

The milestone was met with a deafening roar from the Kotambi Stadium crowd as Kohli raised his bat, acknowledging the moment in typically understated fashion. By then, the former India captain was already in full flow.

Kohli brought up a fluent ODI half-century off just 44 balls, laced with six crisp boundaries, underlining his dominance at the crease. From the moment he walked in, he looked in complete control, timing the ball sweetly and keeping the scoreboard ticking.

Another milestone, another statement and another reminder that Virat Kohli continues to redefine longevity and excellence in international cricket.

