Social Media vs Stats: Harsha Bhogle's Take on Harshit Rana

Social Media vs Stats: Harsha Bhogle's Take on Harshit Rana

January 11, 2026 18:10 IST

‘I’ve had to tune my algorithm so I don’t have to read all that nonsense...’

Harshit Rana

IMAGE: Social media narratives are increasingly drowning out actual performance. Photograph: BCCI

From the commentary box in Vadodara, Harsha Bhogle delivered a blunt reminder: in the rush to judge young cricketers online, India may be losing sight of what actually matters -- performances on the field.

Known for his measured analysis, Bhogle did not mince words while addressing what he described as the ‘noise’ and ‘nonsense’ that routinely surrounds the young Delhi pacer, Harshit Rana, online. Speaking during the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday, Bhogle admitted the constant commentary on Rana has begun to bother him.

 

“I must admit I get disturbed by reading stories about Harshit Rana. I’ve had to tune my algorithm so I don’t have to read all that nonsense. He is among the leading wicket-takers for India,” Bhogle said from the commentary box.

His remarks underline a broader concern among former players and analysts -- that social media narratives are increasingly drowning out actual performance. Rana, an intense and expressive character on the field, has often found himself at the centre of online controversy, even as his numbers continue to stack up.

Despite the criticism, Rana’s rise has been rapid. Since making his Test debut in Perth in 2024, the 23-year-old has established himself as one of India’s few all-format fast bowlers. In 2025, he finished as India’s highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 20 scalps and was part of the Champions Trophy-winning squad.

Harshit Rana

He has also made steady contributions in T20Is, claiming seven wickets last year, while continuing his development in the longer format. Rana’s ability to chip in with the bat has only added to his value.

Yet, his growing presence has not been without controversy. The pacer has frequently been accused of being favoured by head coach Gautam Gambhir, under whose tenure Rana made his India debut across formats, starting with the Perth Test during last year’s Australia tour. While his impact has been uneven, Gambhir’s backing has remained firm.

Rana, for his part, insists he remains unaffected by the outside noise.

“If I start listening to all these things and take them onto the field, I won’t be able to play cricket freely,” Rana had said earlier.

“I try to avoid it as much as possible. I focus on what I have to do on the ground. I don’t care about what’s happening outside or what people are saying about me. I just focus on my hard work.”

 

