Washington Sundar beats Hardik for fielding medal

IMAGE: Washington Sundar was awarded the Impact Fielder of the Series. Photograph: BCCI

Star Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar was recognised for his exceptional fielding performance during India's recent T20I series sweep against Bangladesh.

He was awarded the Impact Fielder of the Series.

In the final match, India clinched a 133-run victory over Bangladesh, thanks to Sanju Samson's brilliant century and contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

Fielding coach T Dilip heaped praise on Hardik Pandya, comparing him to a "Formula 1 car" within the Indian team. He also lauded Riyan Parag for his energetic presence.

But Washington pipped the duo for his "precision at the boundary line." Washington took three catches in the series and returned with a brilliant economy rate of just five runs per over.

"He's been exceptional when it comes to anticipation and cutting angles in the field. Every time you come here, you try to improve. I've seen a different Washington Sundar this time around," he said.

Giving his speech standing beside head coach Gautam Gambhir, Dilip also hailed the collective spirit of the team.

"When intent meets energy, the eagerness to convert every ball into an opportunity increases. We were phenomenal in that aspect during this series.

"Whether it was cutting angles, dealing with the low light, or facing the challenges posed by all the grounds, our adaptability and anticipation were exceptional," said Dilip, highlighting the team's overall fielding effort.

"This kind of aggressive approach is what matters to us. But I was elated to see the brotherhood -- whether an error happened or a brilliant catch was taken. People were out there, clapping and supporting each other. That's what we are: we work as a team, and we win as a team."

Jitesh Sharma handed over the glittering medal to Washington, who said: "This honestly feels amazing. I try and give my 100 per cent whenever I am on the field. And everyone can contribute on the field, no matter what is the situation. Very very grateful for this, thanks to T Dilip sir and the entire support staff."

Dilip further emphasised the strong bond among the Indian players, noting their exceptional support for young talents Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made their series debuts.

Upon receiving the award, Sundar expressed his gratitude to the fielding coach, T Dilip, and the entire support staff.

He stated, "It honestly feels amazing. I always try to give my 100 percent whenever I am on the field. Anyone and everyone can contribute, regardless of the situation. I am very grateful for this award. Thank you, Dilip Sir, and everyone in the supporting staff."