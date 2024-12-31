HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Was Travis Head's Celebration Obscene?

December 31, 2024 08:04 IST

Travis Head

IMAGE: Screengrab of Travis Head's action, which was quickly perceived as 'obscene' by online users.

Travis Head delivered a game changing moment in the fourth Test, dismissing Rishabh Pant to set up a crucial victory for his team. However, it wasn't just his bowling that grabbed attention -- his unusual celebration stirred a social media ruckus.

After taking Pant's wicket, Head pointed one finger into his other hand, which was shaped like a circle. The act was quickly perceived as 'obscene' by online users.

 

However, Channel 7's James Brayshaw and Australian captain Pat Cummins quickly clarified the meaning behind the celebration.

'I can explain that,' Captain Pat Cummins said at the press conference. 'His fingers are so hot, he needs to put it in a cup of ice. Yeah, that's what it is. That's normally the running joke.'

Cummins recalled another instance where Head, after taking a wicket, 'goes straight to the fridge, grabs a bucket of ice, puts his fingers in. It's very funny.'

