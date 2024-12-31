'Throwing Youngsters Under The Bus...'

IMAGE: Screengrab of Rohit Sharma criticising Yashasvi Jaiswal for a dropped catch goes viral.

Rohit Sharma has drawn sharp criticism after appearing to shift blame onto the younger players following India's 184 run defeat to Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Chasing 340 on Day 5, India faltered, being bowled out for 234 in 83.4 overs. During the post-match press conference, the skipper pointed to the inexperience of younger players and their inability to capitalise on starts.

'We had plenty of opportunities to win or at least draw the game,' Rohit said. 'But while several players got starts, none of them converted it into a big innings. These guys are new, and they'll learn as they play more games.'

Rohit also addressed Rishabh Pant's inconsistency, particularly his dismissals in both innings. Pant was criticised for a reckless shot in the first innings and fell to a mistimed pull off Travis Head in the second after showing initial composure.

'Rishabh needs to understand what is expected of him. More than us telling him, it's about him figuring out the right approach. He's brought us success in the past playing his way, but as a captain, it's a mixed reaction.'

Irfan Pathan, the retired fast bowler, questioned Rohit's place in the team based on his current form. Pathan pointed out that Rohit's continued inclusion is likely due to his captaincy, suggesting that a purely performance-based selection might not have included him given his recent struggles with the bat.

'A player with nearly 20,000 international runs struggling this much is concerning,' Pathan said on Star Sports.

'Right now, Rohit is playing because he's the captain. If he wasn't, players like K L Rahul, Jaiswal, or Shubman Gill might have been given the opportunity. His form has been poor not just here but even before this series. It's disappointing to see someone of his caliber batting this way.'

Social media wa quick to criticise Rohit's comments, accusing him of deflecting responsibility.

One fan tweeted, 'Throwing youngsters under the bus with 'Naye ladke seekhenge?' Maybe the captain should look at his own performances first.'

Another wrote, 'Who'll tell him that the bigger problems lie elsewhere?'