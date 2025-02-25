HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Imran expressed great sadness at Pak loss to India'

'Imran expressed great sadness at Pak loss to India'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 25, 2025 20:24 IST

x

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan

IMAGE: Imran Khan is serving a 14 year jail sentence over charges of corruption. Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan is upset with the performance of his country's cricket team in the ongoing Champions Trophy, according to his sister Aleema Khan.

Hosts Pakistan became the first team to exit the eight-team Champions Trophy after big losses to New Zealand in Karachi and India in Dubai.

"The PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) founder expressed great sadness over losing the match against India," Aleema told the media outside Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, after meeting Imran.

She added that the cricketer-turned-politician had watched the India-Pakistan Group A encounter in Dubai. 

 

Aleema said that the charismatic former cricketer, who led Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup title, also questioned the cricketing credentials of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

"Imran said cricket will be eventually destroyed when favourites are put in decision-making positions," Aleema added.

Former Pakistan cricket captain and Prime Minister, Imran Khan was, in January 17, sentenced to 14 years in prison, and his wife Bushra Bibi to seven years in a case related to the misuse of authority and corruption involving Khan’s Al-Qadir University Project Trust.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Does Dubai Give India An Advantage?
Does Dubai Give India An Advantage?
Vote! India's Best Wins Over Pakistan
Vote! India's Best Wins Over Pakistan
Manchester United to cut jobs, free lunches
Manchester United to cut jobs, free lunches
Even Dhoni wouldn't be able to help this Pak side: Mir
Even Dhoni wouldn't be able to help this Pak side: Mir
India 'B' will also beat this Pakistan team: Gavaskar
India 'B' will also beat this Pakistan team: Gavaskar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Calling Cheeseheads! 10 Cheesy, Cheesy Recipes

webstory image 2

4 Top Double-Door Refrigerators

webstory image 3

Mumbai Heatwave: 6 Tips To Stay Safe, Healthy

VIDEOS

25-feet-tall 'Shivlinga' decorated with paddy ahead of Maha Shivaratri0:48

25-feet-tall 'Shivlinga' decorated with paddy ahead of...

Speaker Vijender Gupta expels 12 AAP MLAs from Delhi Assembly 3:31

Speaker Vijender Gupta expels 12 AAP MLAs from Delhi...

Japan: Vietnamese influencer explores the charm of Fukushima2:30

Japan: Vietnamese influencer explores the charm of Fukushima

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD