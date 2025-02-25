'Imran expressed great sadness at Pak loss to India'

IMAGE: Imran Khan is serving a 14 year jail sentence over charges of corruption. Photograph: Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan is upset with the performance of his country's cricket team in the ongoing Champions Trophy, according to his sister Aleema Khan.

Hosts Pakistan became the first team to exit the eight-team Champions Trophy after big losses to New Zealand in Karachi and India in Dubai.

"The PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) founder expressed great sadness over losing the match against India," Aleema told the media outside Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, after meeting Imran.

She added that the cricketer-turned-politician had watched the India-Pakistan Group A encounter in Dubai.

Aleema said that the charismatic former cricketer, who led Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup title, also questioned the cricketing credentials of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

"Imran said cricket will be eventually destroyed when favourites are put in decision-making positions," Aleema added.

Former Pakistan cricket captain and Prime Minister, Imran Khan was, in January 17, sentenced to 14 years in prison, and his wife Bushra Bibi to seven years in a case related to the misuse of authority and corruption involving Khan’s Al-Qadir University Project Trust.