IPL PICS: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

September 27, 2021 22:05 IST
Images from the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Dubai, on Monday.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson hits over the top for six during the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Dubai, on Monday.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson hits over the top for six during the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Dubai, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Sanju Samson came up with a well-calculated 82-run knock on a sluggish track to help Rajasthan Royals put up 164 for 5 in their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Dubai, on Monday.

 

It was a second consecutive fifty for Samson, after conjuring up an unbeaten 70 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

He sent the ball seven times to the fence and thrice over it during his impressive 57-ball innings, which made him the leading run-scorer (433) of the season, surpassing Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan (430).

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abdul Samad takes the catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals opener Evin Lewis.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abdul Samad takes the catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals opener Evin Lewis. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) and Mahipal Lomror (29 not out), who was dropped twice (23 and 29), were the other two batters to provide valuable contributions on a wicket where the ball did not come on to the bat easily for a major part of Royals innings.

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal plays onto his own wicket off the bowling of Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal plays onto his own wicket off the bowling of Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Asked to bowl, pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/28) came up with a splendid length ball on leg stump which worked perfectly for SRH as the dangerous Evin Lewis (6) hit straight to Abdul Samad at deep backward square leg in the second over.

Despite snaring Lewis's wicket early, the Sunrisers bowlers were guilty of bowling wide and short and Jaiswal took the opportunity to counterattack.

Abdul Samad gets into position to takes the catch and dismiss Liam Livingstone.

IMAGE: Abdul Samad gets into position to take the catch and dismiss Liam Livingstone. Photograph: BCCI

The youngster, who smashed four boundaries and a six, played some splendid shots, with Samson also slowly finding his feet, as the two collected 46 runs in the Powerplay.

The duo went on to share a 56-run stand before Sandeep Sharma (1/30) got rid of Jaiswal, who had hit a stunning six just a ball earlier.

Mahipal Lomror takes evasive action against a bouncer.

IMAGE: Mahipal Lomror takes evasive action against a bouncer. Photograph: BCCI

To keep the pressure on the Royals, SRH skipper Kane Williamson brought in star Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan (1/31) back into the attack and a mis-hit by Liam Livingstone (4) meant the move was met with the desired result.

With Lomror playing second fiddle to perfection, Samson took over the proceedings, but Siddharth Kaul (2/36) bowled a great last over, dismissing Samson and Riyan Parag (0) to restrict the Royals to 164 after being hit for 20 runs in his third over. 

