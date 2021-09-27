News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'RCB would prefer Kohli to be more aggressive'

'RCB would prefer Kohli to be more aggressive'

Source: ANI
September 27, 2021 17:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli has struck two half-centuries since the resumption of IPL 2021

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has struck two half-centuries since the resumption of IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI

Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore speedster Dale Steyn has said RCB would like their captain Virat Kohli to be more aggressive.

"I think the guys prefer to see him be more aggressive, it seems to get him to play a bit more fluently. It kind of sparks the younger players too, a lot of the younger guys have massive respect for Virat, and they admire him so much that they kind of follow in his direction," Dale Steyn said while talking on the ‘Select Dugout’.

 

"When he's fighting fire with fire and nobody's doing it for India, you can hear all the quicks, when they were playing against England recently, how they were talking about following their captain and they wanting to play fighting fire with fire. So, he does lead from the front in that aspect and RCB love it. He's kind of built that thought around RCB now. It's the kind of culture that they have got in that dressing room," he added.

Harshal Patel's hat-trick and three-wicket haul by Yuzvendra Chahal helped RCB defend 165 and defeat MI by 54 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, Maxwell and Virat Kohli scored 56 and 51 respectively as RCB posted 165/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Srikar Bharat also played a knock of 32 runs from 24 balls.

RCB will next lock horns against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

