India-Australia: Game On, Folks!

Glimpses from Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, February 17, 2023.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara with his father Arvind, wife Puja and daughter Aditi before his 100th Test. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

IMAGE: David Warner bats during day one. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj in action. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj appeals unsuccessfully for a wicket. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates after he took David Warner's wicket only to have the decision over turned by the DRS.

But Warner didn't last long, ensnared by Shami for 15. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar presents Cheteshwar Pujara with a cap for his 100th Test. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: A view of the spectators on the first morning of the game. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

IMAGE: An Australian fan arrives at the stadium. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

