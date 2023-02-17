News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India-Australia: Game On, Folks!

India-Australia: Game On, Folks!

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 17, 2023 11:09 IST
Glimpses from Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, February 17, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara with his father Arvind, wife Puja and daughter Aditi before his 100th Test. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: David Warner bats during day one. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj in action. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj appeals unsuccessfully for a wicket. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates after he took David Warner's wicket only to have the decision over turned by the DRS.
But Warner didn't last long, ensnared by Shami for 15. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar presents Cheteshwar Pujara with a cap for his 100th Test. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A view of the spectators on the first morning of the game. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: An Australian fan arrives at the stadium. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF CRICKET
Pujara Gets 100th Test Cap From Gavaskar
Starc 'on track' to bowl in second Test against India
Spinners ko bulaao! Kohli sweats it out in the nets
'JD-U is weakening from inside'
Meet Bollywood's Greatest Romantics
How To Crack UPSC 2023
Pujara Gets 100th Test Cap From Gavaskar
