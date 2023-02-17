Hardik, Natasa's Stunning Hindu Wedding

India's T20 skipper Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their marriage vows according to Hindu custom, a day after the couple's Valentine's Day wedding as per Christian rituals in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The duo celebrated the two cultures as they dropped photos from the two ceremonies.

The couple captioned their photos from the Hindu ceremony, 'Now and forever'.

Both Hardik and Natasa were dressed in traditional outfits from Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's label.

Hardik chose an off-white coloured sherwani while the bride looked radiant in a gold, beige and red lehenga.

After a round of ceremonies, she changed into a red sari with a statement blouse for the pheras where the bride and groom garland each other.