Warner grooves with Alia

June 05, 2021 12:23 IST

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy David Warner/Instagram

David Warner is back to creating love songs to Indian cinema.

Through last year's lockdown, the Sunrisers Hyderabad star kept us entertained with a stream of videos acting and lipsyncing to Indian chartbusters.

With IPL 2021 on hold and home at last in Melbourne with wife and daughters after a long spell in quarantine, Warner uploaded a video from The Hook Up Song in Student of the Year 2 where he takes the Tiger Shroff role alongside Alia Bhatt.

'Back by popular demand,' Warner captioned the video :))))).