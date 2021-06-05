News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Warner grooves with Alia

Warner grooves with Alia

By Rediff Cricket
June 05, 2021 12:23 IST
David Warner

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy David Warner/Instagram
 

David Warner is back to creating love songs to Indian cinema.

Through last year's lockdown, the Sunrisers Hyderabad star kept us entertained with a stream of videos acting and lipsyncing to Indian chartbusters.

With IPL 2021 on hold and home at last in Melbourne with wife and daughters after a long spell in quarantine, Warner uploaded a video from The Hook Up Song in Student of the Year 2 where he takes the Tiger Shroff role alongside Alia Bhatt.

 

 

'Back by popular demand,' Warner captioned the video :))))).

Rediff Cricket
