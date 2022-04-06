News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Warner eager to learn under Delhi skipper Pant

Warner eager to learn under Delhi skipper Pant

April 06, 2022 22:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner is relishing his role at Delhi Capitals. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/Twitter

Back to the franchise where his IPL journey began, Australian opener David Warner is looking forward to learn the one-handed shots from his young Delhi Capitals skipper, Rishabh Pant.

 

The Australian started his IPL career with the Delhi franchise in 2009.

The southpaw is available for selection for Thursday's game against Lucknow Super Giants.

"I want to learn how to play the one-handed shots from Rishabh. He's a young guy learning the ropes of leadership and he has been an integral part of the Indian team as well. I am excited and I can't wait to be bat with him in the middle," Warner said in a statement.

Pant

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant in conversation with Head Coach Ricky Ponting. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/Twitter

Warner also spoke about the opportunity to work with head coach Ricky Ponting.

"Ricky has had a fair bit of success with DC. He was a great leader for Australia and now he has a lot of respect as a coach. I am looking forward to working with him."

Speaking about the game against Lucknow Super Giants, the opening batter said, "We just need to put our best foot forward and play a complete game. Fielding is the biggest component of the game and if we can hold our catches and field as well as we can, then we can go a long way in this tournament."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Rajasthan Royals pacer Coulter-Nile ruled out of IPL
Rajasthan Royals pacer Coulter-Nile ruled out of IPL
'Skinny' Shahbaz can smash it long way, warns Faf
'Skinny' Shahbaz can smash it long way, warns Faf
DC vs LSG: Rahul and Rishabh engage in battle of wits
DC vs LSG: Rahul and Rishabh engage in battle of wits
IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Mumbai Indians v KKR
IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Mumbai Indians v KKR
Kerala HC acquits man of raping lover
Kerala HC acquits man of raping lover
No evidence Mumbai case is Covid XE: Central experts
No evidence Mumbai case is Covid XE: Central experts
Engineer turned cricketer is now an RCB fan favourite
Engineer turned cricketer is now an RCB fan favourite

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Engineer turned cricketer is now an RCB fan favourite

Engineer turned cricketer is now an RCB fan favourite

Why MI youngster Varma 'impressed' Shastri

Why MI youngster Varma 'impressed' Shastri

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances