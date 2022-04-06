Why MI youngster Varma 'impressed' Shastri

IMAGE: Playing just his second IPL match, Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma scored a fine 61 against Rajasthan Royals last week. Photograph: BCCI

Former India coach Ravi Shastri is hugely impressed with the performance of young Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma in IPL 2022.

Playing just his second IPL match, Varma scored a fine 61 against Rajasthan Royals last week.



"He has shown a lot of potential in both the innings he has played for Mumbai Indians. I am impressed looking at his wide range of shots- front foot, back foot, sweep," Shastri told Star Sports.



"There's a lot of variation in his shot selection. His composure, body language and temperament is very good for a young player. He's batted very confidently. This player has the potential to go ahead."



Shastri also claimed that Varma along with Suryakumar Yadav will make the Mumbai Indians' middle-order strong.



"He has shown positive intent with his batting and these are good signs for Mumbai Indians. Once Suryakumar Yadav is back in the playing eleven, Mumbai's middle-order will be strong."