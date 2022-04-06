News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why MI youngster Varma 'impressed' Shastri

Why MI youngster Varma 'impressed' Shastri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 06, 2022 18:05 IST
IMAGE: Playing just his second IPL match, Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma scored a fine 61 against Rajasthan Royals last week. Photograph: BCCI

Former India coach Ravi Shastri is hugely impressed with the performance of young Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma in IPL 2022.

 

Playing just his second IPL match, Varma scored a fine 61 against Rajasthan Royals last week.

"He has shown a lot of potential in both the innings he has played for Mumbai Indians. I am impressed looking at his wide range of shots- front foot, back foot, sweep," Shastri told Star Sports.

"There's a lot of variation in his shot selection. His composure, body language and temperament is very good for a young player. He's batted very confidently. This player has the potential to go ahead."

Shastri also claimed that Varma along with Suryakumar Yadav will make the Mumbai Indians' middle-order strong.

"He has shown positive intent with his batting and these are good signs for Mumbai Indians. Once Suryakumar Yadav is back in the playing eleven, Mumbai's middle-order will be strong."

 

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Have RCB Won The IPL?
SKY Ready; Mumbai Indians Relieved
'DK is playing his best cricket'
Steel prices soar over mounting raw material costs
Rajasthan Royals pacer Coulter-Nile ruled out of IPL
AMU suspends prof for referring to 'rape' in myths
IPL 2022: KKR vs MI: Who Will Win?
IPL 2022

