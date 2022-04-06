Rajasthan Royals pacer Coulter-Nile ruled out of IPL 2022

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile suffered the injury during the IPL 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29. Photograph: BCCI

In a big blow to Rajasthan Royals, Australia all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile was ruled out of IPL 2022 on Wednesday, owing to a side strain he suffered during the Royals' first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 34-year-old pace bowler has returned to Australia for rehabilitation.



"Unfortunately, I have the hard task of wishing him farewell," head physio John Gloster said in a video posted by Royals on Twitter.



"It's always hard to lose someone, particularly when it's through injury. And you know we were really looking forward to spending a lot of time with you (Coulter-Nile) throughout this tournament.



"Unfortunately, that's not going to be. But you are a big part of us. Anything you need from us, we are always here. We look forward to having you back with us, whenever that might be."



It was in the final over of the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings when Coulter-Nile began to struggle in his follow-through and walked off the field, during the IPL match on March 29.



Coulter-Nile was picked up by Royals for Rs 2 crore in the IPL players' auction.