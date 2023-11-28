'I'm handsome, I seduce my players and we do it'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola got cheeky when asked how his players take absorb tactical information in a short time.

IMAGE: After a draw to Liverpool on the weekend, Pep Guardiola will expect better from his players when they face RP Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Photograph: Manchester City/X

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola jokingly admitted that him being "handsome" helps to get his message across to the players during training sessions before the game.

Manchester City playing in three different competitions which leads to a hectic schedule. Guardiola is wary of pushing his players which could lead to injury. Thus, he gets minimal time with the players behind the scenes but is still able to get the tactics and game plan instilled in the minds of his players.

When quizzed about how his players take absorb his tactical information in 10 minutes, Guardiola jokingly said: "Because I'm really good. I'm a handsome man and I seduce them and we did it. So, I'm really good.

"Today we have the TV, and the images, and we talk individually, and move that way. I spoke with Ruben (Dias) about what happened at Chelsea, and I spoke with Kyle (Walker) about what happened at Chelsea. I talked about it in this specific way after they made mistakes, they just understand."

He further went on to reveal that he doesn't prefer long practice sessions and talked about the limited time that he spent with his players before playing a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

"In seven years, I don't train. Maximum 35 minutes. We don't train. They started pre-season 15 days before. Do you know what 15 days is? We played the FA Cup final and then the Champions League final. They had 15 days more with the new players. We didn't do one day of tactical. It's the same for Jurgen [Klopp], I'm pretty sure. The day before this game, we did 10-15 minutes with the ball and 10 minutes defensively. Before Tuesday it will be 10 minutes on the pitch, moving in that way. We cannot train. If we train, we don't have players for the next game. We don't have them. That's why we have to learn from the past: just understand what you have to do. The press, jumps. This is what we absolutely rely on," Guardiola added.

Manchester City will return to action in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday against RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium.