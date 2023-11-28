'I'll lift the trophy for RCB'

IMAGE: Mayank Dagar with Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy Royal Challengers Bangalore

All-rounder Mayank Dagar's dream has come true!

Dagar, who played for the SunRisers Hyderabad last season, will play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024. He was traded for all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed.

'I'm so excited to play for RCB group and it was always my dream to play for RCB. A big thanks to the RCB coaching staff and the management for showing faith in me,' Dagar said after the trade. 'I'll make sure I'll give my hundred percent for the team and lift the trophy for RCB.'

A relative of the only Indian to score two Test triple tons -- Virender Sehwag -- Dagar, who represents Himachal Pradesh in domestic cricket, was brought by SRH for Rs 1.8 crore (Rs 18 million) at last year's auction after intense bidding with the Rajasthan Royals for the 27 year old's services.

Dagar has 55 T20 wickets at an average of 23.03 at an economy rate of just 6.57.

Although he played only three matches in IPL 2023, Dagar comes into RCB with credentials beyond just his left-arm spin as he is a handy lower order batter and a fine fielder, having proved his worth for Himachal in the domestic circuit.

Dagar first landed an IPL contract with Punjab Kings in 2018, but didn't have any playing time.

After four years in the IPL wilderness, Dagar put his hat in the ring last season.



One of the fittest players around, Dagar reportedly beat Virat Kohli in the yo-yo test score back in 2018.

While some RCB fans on Twitter didn't see the Dagar-Shahbaz swap as a like-for-like trade, others recalled Dagar's splendid catch at backward point to dismiss Rohit Sharma during a SRH-MI match last season, a testimony of his fielding skills.