News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'I'll lift the trophy for RCB'

'I'll lift the trophy for RCB'

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 28, 2023 09:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mayank Dagar with Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy Royal Challengers Bangalore
 

All-rounder Mayank Dagar's dream has come true!

Dagar, who played for the SunRisers Hyderabad last season, will play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024. He was traded for all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed.

'I'm so excited to play for RCB group and it was always my dream to play for RCB. A big thanks to the RCB coaching staff and the management for showing faith in me,' Dagar said after the trade. 'I'll make sure I'll give my hundred percent for the team and lift the trophy for RCB.'

A relative of the only Indian to score two Test triple tons -- Virender Sehwag -- Dagar, who represents Himachal Pradesh in domestic cricket, was brought by SRH for Rs 1.8 crore (Rs 18 million) at last year's auction after intense bidding with the Rajasthan Royals for the 27 year old's services.

Dagar has 55 T20 wickets at an average of 23.03 at an economy rate of just 6.57.

Although he played only three matches in IPL 2023, Dagar comes into RCB with credentials beyond just his left-arm spin as he is a handy lower order batter and a fine fielder, having proved his worth for Himachal in the domestic circuit.

Dagar first landed an IPL contract with Punjab Kings in 2018, but didn't have any playing time.

After four years in the IPL wilderness, Dagar put his hat in the ring last season.

One of the fittest players around, Dagar reportedly beat Virat Kohli in the yo-yo test score back in 2018.

While some RCB fans on Twitter didn't see the Dagar-Shahbaz swap as a like-for-like trade, others recalled Dagar's splendid catch at backward point to dismiss Rohit Sharma during a SRH-MI match last season, a testimony of his fielding skills.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Can Gill Do What Kohli Couldn't?
Can Gill Do What Kohli Couldn't?
IPL: Shahbaz Ahmed traded to Sunrisers from RCB
IPL: Shahbaz Ahmed traded to Sunrisers from RCB
Why Rinku Reminds SKY of Dhoni
Why Rinku Reminds SKY of Dhoni
Maha man kills mother for not serving him tasty food
Maha man kills mother for not serving him tasty food
Sara-Janhvi's Colour-Me-Happy Fashion
Sara-Janhvi's Colour-Me-Happy Fashion
'We have no policy to murder our enemies'
'We have no policy to murder our enemies'
Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in Asian Champions League last 16
Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in Asian Champions League last 16

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

IPL 2024 Retentions: Who Left, Who Stayed

IPL 2024 Retentions: Who Left, Who Stayed

IPL: List of released, retained and traded players

IPL: List of released, retained and traded players

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances