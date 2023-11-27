Cameron Green 'thrilled to don RCB colours' in IPL 2024

Photograph: Kind Courtesy RCB/X

In a significant trade move, Mumbai Indians (MI) traded their dynamic all-rounder, Cameron Green, to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 player auction.

Expressing his excitement, Green conveyed a warm message to RCB fans in a video, saying, "Hey RCB fans, it's Cam Green here. I am excited to join Andy Flower (the team's head coach). I can't wait to see you guys at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, cheers."

Green, initially purchased by MI for a whopping Rs 17.5 crore in the previous December auction, made a notable impact in his 16 matches with the team.

The Australian cricketer had a stellar IPL debut, amassing 452 runs, including an unbeaten century and two half-centuries, while also contributing with six wickets.

The trade has been executed in accordance with the existing player fee structure. All eyes are now on Green as he gears up for a new chapter with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL season.