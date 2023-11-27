News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shastri on how India can break World Cup knockout curse

Shastri on how India can break World Cup knockout curse

Source: PTI
November 27, 2023 15:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Once top four teams are there, in the semi-final and final. Those two days if you perform, you win.'

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket during the second T20 International against Australia on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Former head coach Ravi Shastri backed India as a 'serious challenger' in next year's T20 World Cup but said what matters for a dominant side is to come out winners in the last two knockout games of any big event.

It has been more than a week since Australia trumped India, in what turned out to be a one-sided final in Ahmedabad, with the country's cricket fraternity still reeling with the outcome, given that the hosts had a 10-match unbeaten run into the title clash.

 

"Nothing comes easy -- even the great man Sachin Tendulkar had to wait (for) six World Cups to win one. You don't win a World Cup (easily), to win a World Cup you have got to be damn good on that big day," Shastri said in Mumbai on Monday.

"What you do earlier does not count, on that big day, that is when you rise to the occasion. Even before the start of the tournament you knew that, what happens (in terms of the format).

"Once top four teams are there, in the semi-final and final. Those two days if you perform, you win. And those were the two days when Australia performed when they came from nowhere," said the former India skipper.

"They lost the first two, but on the D-day, the two days, they did," Shastri said about Australia, who won the 50-overs World Cup title for a record sixth time.  

Shastri said India have found a nucleus of young players ahead of next year's T20 World Cup, to be played in the Caribbean and the USA from June 4 next year.

"It was heartbreaking but a lot of our guys will learn, the game moves on. I see India winning a World Cup very soon," Shastri said.

"It might not be a 50-overs (World Cup) that easily because you have to rebuild the side, but 20-overs cricket, the very next one India will be very serious challengers because you have got the nucleus, this is a shorter format of the game. Your focus should be on that."

Shastri admitted that it still hurts to recall that India, who were the strongest team in the competition, did not deliver in the final.

"It was fabulous," Shastri said, recalling India's campaign.  

"To be honest, it still hurts from the outside, that we could not win the Cup because we were the strongest team."

With the Indian bowlers performing in unison led by Mohammed Shami, who claimed 24 wickets, Shastri said it gave India the 'best chance'.

"The way the bowling stood up towards the mid stage of the tournament you thought they had a great, great chance," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet Angad Jasprit Bumrah
Meet Angad Jasprit Bumrah
Why Rinku Reminds SKY of Dhoni
Why Rinku Reminds SKY of Dhoni
IPL 2024 Retentions: Who Left, Who Stayed
IPL 2024 Retentions: Who Left, Who Stayed
Bhujbal wants Maratha panel, Kunbi certificates to go
Bhujbal wants Maratha panel, Kunbi certificates to go
Hardik's first words post Gujarat Titans exit...
Hardik's first words post Gujarat Titans exit...
SEE: When Imam-ul-Haq Got Married...
SEE: When Imam-ul-Haq Got Married...
Darlings Alia, Vijay Win OTT Filmfares
Darlings Alia, Vijay Win OTT Filmfares

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

It's Official! Hardik rejoins MI; Green moves to RCB

It's Official! Hardik rejoins MI; Green moves to RCB

Shubman Gill replaces Hardik as Gujarat Titans captain

Shubman Gill replaces Hardik as Gujarat Titans captain

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances