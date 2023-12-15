IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj bags the Impact Fielder award. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Taking a cue from the fielding medal that created waves at the World Cup, India have now introduced the Impact Fielder of the Series award.

Following India's series-levelling 106-run win over hosts South Africa, speedster Mohammed Siraj was awarded the medal for his stellar fielding efforts during the three-match T20I series.

'We know all the excellence the fielding medal has created during the ODI World Cup and credit to the boys for making it very special,' Fielding Coach T Dilip said while announcing the winner.

'Going forward, instead of presenting the medal after every game, now we are introducing the 'Impact Fielder of the Series'. We are recogniSing the consistency, fitness, skills and impact you make throughout the series,' Dilip added.

Lauding Siraj's stellar show, Dilip said, 'He is a man who has shown a lot of awareness and his skillset has been amazing that too being a fast bowler. We often talk about making a difference in the field not in just one match which he brought throughout the ODI World Cup and still it's going on. Today he made a difference on the field.'

'I've been waiting for this from the World Cup and finally I got it,' Siraj exclaimed. 'The lesson of this is never give up.'