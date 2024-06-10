ICC reprimands Wade for dissent against umpires

IMAGE: Australia's Matthew Wade argues with Umpire Nitin Menon on Saturday. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X.

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has been reprimanded by the ICC for "showing dissent at an umpire's decision" during his side's win over England in the T20 World Cup last week. Additionally, one demerit point has also been added to Wade's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

"Australia player Matthew Wade has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during a Group B match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 against England at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday," ICC said in a media release on Monday.

The incident occurred in the 18th over of Australia's innings. Wade played a delivery from leg-spinner Adil Rashid back to the bowler but expected it to be called a 'dead ball' by the umpire. When it wasn't, Wade argued with the umpires over the decision.

Wade was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match."

The 36-year-old Wade admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the ICC elite panel of match referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Joel Wilson, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madangopal levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.