India ended the second day of the Oval Test at 43 for no loss in their second innings.

IMAGE: K L Rahul on day two of the fourth Test at The Oval, London, September 03, 2021. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

India trail England by 56 runs.

England fought back from 58 for 5 to post 290 runs, a lead of 99 runs.

Day 3 will decide which way the Oval Test will turn. Can the Indian batsmen hold off the English fast bowlers and danger man Moeen Ali?

