Will Rahul-Rohit Overtake Chetan-Sunny?

Rajneesh Gupta lists all the important numbers from day two of the Oval Test.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, right, K L Rahul, centre, and Rishabh Pant, left, hug Rohit Sharma after Ro caught Dawid Malan in the slips. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

7,661 Balls taken by Umesh Yadav to take his 150th wicket in Tests -- the fewest for any Indian bowler. Mohammed Shami held the previous record with 7,755 balls.

228 Runs added by England's last five wickets. Only once have England scored more runs against India after losing the first five wickets for 70 runs or less.

Best recoveries for England in Tests after being 5 down for 70 or less

Runs added Vs Venue Season Recovery 399 Pakistan Lord's 2010 47-5 to 446 283 West Indies Lord's 1969 61-5 to 344 238 India Mumbai 1980 58-5 to 296 235 West Indies Port-of-Spain 1935 23-5 to 258 228 India The Oval 2021 62-5 to 290 226 Aus Manchester 1989 38-5 to 264 218 Australia Manchester 1902 44-5 to 262 207 India Lord's 2011 62-5 to 269-6 200 Australia The Oval 1902 48-5 to 263-9

81 Ollie Pope's score -- his highest against India. Before this innings, Pope had aggregated 207 runs in 11 Test innings with a highest of 34.

28 Number of no-balls bowled by Jasprit Bumrah in the series. All England bowlers have a combined tally of 22 no-balls!

1 Number of times Jasprit Bumrah had conceded three boundaries in one over in Test matches before the Oval Test (by South Africa's Quinton de Kock at Cape Town in 2018).

On the second day, Bumrah was hit for three boundaries in one over by Chris Woakes not once but twice!

99 Number of times James Anderson has remained not out in Tests. He has also held identical number of catches too!

381 Runs aggregated by the first wicket partnership of Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul in the series -- the second most by an Indian opening pair in a Test series against England.

Chetan Chauhan and Sunil Gavaskar added 453 runs in seven innings in the 1979 series at an average of 64.71

Highest aggregate by an Indian opening pair in a Test series in SENA* countries

Partners Vs Season Inns Runs Average 100s Akash Chopra-Virender Sehwag Aus 2003-04 8 459 57.37 2 Chetan Chauhan-Sunil Gavaskar England 1979 7 453 64.71 2 Rohit Sharma-K L Rahul England 2021 8 381 54.42 1 Vijay Merchant-Syed Mushtaq Ali India 1936 4 366 91.50 1 Sunil Gavaskar-K Srikkanth Australia 1985-86 4 340 85.00 1 W Jaffer-Dinesh Karthik England 2007 6 322 53.66 1 Chetan Chauhan-Sunil Gavaskar Australia 1980-81 6 276 46.00 1 Chetan Chauhan-Sunil Gavaskar Australia 1977-78 7 261 37.28 0

*SENA=South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia.

