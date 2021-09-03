PHOTOS: England vs India, 4th Test, Day 2

Images from Day 2 of the fourth Test between England and India, at The Oval, on Friday.

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav celebrates taking the wicket of Dawid Malan on Day 2 of the fourth Test, at The Oval, on Friday. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Umesh Yadav struck twice in the first hour of play before a counter-attacking stand between Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope rallied England to 139 for 5 at lunch on Day 2 of the fourth Test, at The Oval, on Friday.

At the break, Bairstow and Pope were going strong on 34 and 38 respectively after England resumed the day at 53 for 3.

The hosts still trail by 52 runs after bowling out India for 191 on Day 1.

IMAGE: England's Ollie Pope goes on his toes to dispatch the ball to the boundary. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

England scored 86 runs in the 25-over session, Bairstow and Pope sharing an unbeaten 77-run stand off 109 balls.

Umesh, perennially in and out of the playing eleven and featuring in his first Test in nine months, was impressive in his opening spell after taking the prized wicket of Joe Root on Thursday.

He bagged his 150th Test wicket in his first over of the day when night-watchman Craig Overton slashed one hard, only to edge it to Virat Kohli at first slip.

IMAGE: England batsman Jonny Bairstow reacts as a spectator, dressed as a cricketer, invades the pitch during the morning session on Day 2. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Dawid Malan (31 off 67) again batted fluently until Umesh, coming from around the wicket, got one to slightly straighten up to take the outside edge and Rohit Sharma took a brilliant diving catch at second slip, leaving England in a spot of bother at 62 for 5.

With Jasprit Bumrah also applying pressure from the other end, England scored only 25 runs in the first hour, in which 12 overs were bowled.

However, the momentum shifted drastically England's way after the drinks break, as Shardul Thakur conceded four boundaries in his over, three of which came from Pope's bat.

IMAGE: England's Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow compliment each other during their unbroken 77-run partnership for the sixth wicket before lunch. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

One was a delightful straight drive, which was followed by a flick between the mid-on and mid-wicket arc.

With the pitch not offering much help to the pacers, Thakur paid the price for bowling a bit too full.

In the next over, Bairstow collected three boundaries off Mohammad Siraj, who too wasn't at his best.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow hits out. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

When Umesh came back for his second spell, Bairstow dispatched him for three fours, including a crisp straight drive.

Pope, playing his first game of the series, batted with supreme confidence and struck a gorgeous cover drive off Bumrah towards the end of the session.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was guilty of bowling two no-balls in his three overs before lunch.