Umesh confident India will put up good total on Day 3

'The way our batsmen are batting, I feel they will do well and we will make a good score on this wicket.'

IMAGE: India pacer Umesh Yadav celebrates taking the wicket of Dawid Malan on Day 2 of the fourth Test at The Oval, on Friday.. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

India pacer Umesh Yadav is confident of India putting up a good second innings total on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at The Oval on Saturday.

"Definitely, with the way the wicket is playing now,” Umesh said, at the virtual press conference at the of the second day, when asked whether India can make a game out of the current situation.

“In the first innings, there was a bit of moisture on the wicket, there was a bit of bounce and the weather conditions were a bit different.

“The way our batsmen are batting, I feel they will do well and we will make a good score on this wicket,” added the 33-year-old pacer.

India were bundled out for 191 in their first innings. England, in reply posted 290, riding on Oliie Pope's 81 and Chris Woakes 50, for 99-run first innings lead.

At stumps, India were 43 without loss.

Umesh also lamented that too many runs were conceded in the middle-phase.

“The way we started our bowling, within 40 minutes, we took two wickets; after that we can say it was a drift down, as we conceded 40-45 runs in seven or eight overs. Then the batsmen got the rhythm back and came in flow; they also came to know what is to be done.

"You are trying everything, but there is no support from the wicket and then, after that, after bowlers concede fours, batsmen are on the upper hand and they want to be dominate.

“I feel we made a mistake, the way we took wickets, we should have kept it tight; but I feel a bit more runs were conceded in the middle phase, which shouldn't have been the case."

Umesh, playing his first Test in nine months, said the support staff keeps all the players in rhythm and in the zone.

“Usually, if you are not part of the team, then it does not happen that training or bowling stops. So, you are part of the team; so you continue your training and bowl in the nets so that rhythm is always there.

“I feel when you are a part of the team, the physios, trainers and bowling coach and support staff know that anyone can play, so they keep you in that zone and make you work hard."